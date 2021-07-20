Tekashi 6ix9ine has announced that he will be postponing a couple of scheduled performances, pushing back dates in North Carolina and Virginia for "personal" reasons and "court matters."

The controversial Brooklyn rapper made the announcement on Instagram on Monday night, apologizing to his fans for the postponement.

"I must postpone my North Carolina show & Virginia show due to personal family & court matters," he wrote on Stories. "Update soon."

The rainbow-haired recording artist didn't explain why he was forced to postpone the dates, leaving it at that. However, there has been a lot of news surrounding his entourage, including reports that five of his team members, including an ex-cop, were indicted this week for criminal impersonations. It's unclear if the two are connected, but the "court matters" that he needs to attend to could very well have to do with that case.

Ever since his release from prison last year, 6ix9ine has kept his aggressive approach on his fellow rappers, antagonizing Lil Durk and dozens of other peers about their sales figures and trauma in their personal lives. Last week, 6ix9ine laughed at Durk and his girlfriend India Royale after they were involved in a reported shoot-out at their home in Atlanta.

Hopefully, 6ix9ine can still perform in the near future in Virginia and North Carolina. We'll keep you posted as updates roll in.



