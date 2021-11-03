Millie Go Lightly Recruits Unfoonk For "Make You Better"

Many Hip-Hop fans were first introduced to Millie Go Lightly through Young Thug's left-field Beautiful Thugger Girls mixtape in 2017. The British singer-songwriter appeared on both "Family Don't Matter" and "She Wanna Party," and in the years since her breakout appearance on Young Thug's country-tinged project, Millie Go Lightly has continued to develop as a solo artist and work with several notable Atlanta rappers, such as Lil Gotit, 21 Lil Harold, and Lil Quill.

Now, following the recently released singles "Jealousy" and "Problem Child," Millie Go Lightly has returned with a hard-hitting collaboration with YSL artist Unfoonk.

Just as she was able to sync up with his brother on multiple Beautiful Thugger Girls cuts, Millie Go Lightly's new single proves that there is creative chemistry between her and Unfoonk as well. The sentimental track finds the UK artist promising to help make her significant other better in their relationship, and Unfoonk eases into the melodic trap production to deliver some reassuring bars.

Listen to Millie Go Lightly's new Unfoonk-assisted single below and let us know in the comments if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics

Not going back and forth, I'm tryna see do you love me

I tell you every single thing, you know you like my buddy

Working every day, I'm tryna run us up a mil'

If you choose to stay here, then you know just how I feel