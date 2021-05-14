21 Savage Dabbles In The Dark Side On "Spiral EP" Ft. Young Thug, Gunna, Young Nudy

It looks like 21 Savage has linked up with Chris Rock. On May 14, horror fans are excited to see just how Rock has revamped the Saw franchise with its latest film, Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Rock stars as a jaded cop named Zeke who begins investigating grisly murders that are eerily similar to those of Jigsaw, but the comedian wanted to bring just a few laughs to the horror flick.

“I love all the other Saw movies but there’s almost no humor in them,” Rock told Yahoo Entertainment about the film. “Once we decided to add humor, it opened us up a little bit. It was always going to stay fresh.”

Adding to the hype surrounding the film is 21 Savage who revealed his accompanying EP, Spiral. The Georgia-based rapper recently shared his "Spiral" single which is a surprising Rap take on the film's theme song. He isn't the first artist to revamp the tune as rock and metal artists have tackled it in the past.

Stream 21's Spiral EP featuring looks from Young Thug, Gunna, Young Nudy, Real Recognize Rio, 21 Lil Harold, and SG Tip, and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Spiral

2. You Ain't Heard ft. Young Nudy

3. Down Bad ft. Millie Go Lightly, Real Recognize Rio, 21 Lil Harold, SG Tip

4. Emergency ft. Gunna & Young Thug

