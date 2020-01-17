Lil Quill Drops Off New Project "Don Quillion"

Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo label has been pretty stagnant in recent times. Asian Doll even announced her departure from the label after requesting Gucci Mane to be released from 1017 Eskimo. But some of the early signees to the label are still there like Lil Quill who got signed alongside Yung Mal. Quill came through earlier today with his latest drop, Don Quillion, an ten track solo project that his fans have hoped would arrive this year. Keeping the guest features to a minimum, he enlists Yung Mal and Millie Go Lightly for assistance on the project while holding down the majority of it on his own.

Gucci announced the other day that he's ready to run 1017 "like the mob." Perhaps this is a good sign of things to come from Lil Quill and the rest of the roster.