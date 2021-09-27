Lil Keed & Rylo Rodriguez Assist Millie Go Lightly On "Jealousy"

No matter what, Young Thug will remain one of the most influential artists of the 2010s. If it's not his groundbreaking approach to trap music, it's his ability to spot talent. The release of Beautiful Thugger Girls included a breakout appearance from UK singer Millie Go Lightly on "Family Don't Matter" and "She Wanna Party." Fast forward four years, and she's preparing to fully establish herself as an artist of her own right.

After releasing collabs alongside Landstrip Chip and Lil Gnar this year, she's returned with a lush new single titled, "Jealousy" ft. Lil Keed and Rylo Rodriguez. Quay Global holds the production with spacey, piano-laden production as Millie's angelic harmonies take the lead. Rylo and Keed's unique takes on melodic rap offer authentic grittiness without making it sound too forced.

Millie Go Lightly has a bright future ahead. We're excited to hear what she has cooked up for the final quarter of 2021.

Quotable Lyrics

How can I hide jealousy?

Until you ask me out or buy a diamond ring for me

'Cause I can't even lie to you

I'm out of my mind 'til you feel the same