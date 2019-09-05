Lil Gotit Drops Surprise Mixtape "The Real GOAT" With Lil Keed, Zaytoven & More

0 NOT FEELING IT

Atlanta is one of the hottest breeding grounds for young rap artists and Lil Gotit is quickly establishing himself as one of the top forces to look out for. Alongside his biological brother Lil Keed, the slimy partners are some of the most exciting musicians rising under the tutelage of Young Thug. Continually keeping listeners on their toes, Gotit surfs over some very wavy beats, enlisting heavy-hitters like Southside, Wheezy, Zaytoven, and more for production duties. As for the featured guests on The Real GOAT, Gotit gets comfortable with a few of YSL's finest. Lil Keed appears on the tracklist with Slimelife Shawty, Lil Troup, the ever-underrated Millie Go Lightly, and more.

The new project contains sixteen songs, proving to Gotit's fans that the young man is basically living in the studio at this point. If you're feeling this, stay tuned for his upcoming mixtape Hood Baby 2, which he has been teasing online for weeks. Read our recent interview with Lil Gotit here.

Tracklist:

1. Addy Talk

2. Zaytoven Freestyle

3. The Wave (feat. Uno Freaky)

4. Sheesh

5. Brotherly Love (feat. Lil Keed)

6. Southside Story (feat. Millie Go Lightly)

7. No Wannabes

8. No Talking (feat. Slimeball Yayo)

9. Belly Shit (feat. Lil Troup)

10. Opp Pack (feat. Slimelife Shawty)

11. Uzi Anthem

12. Pocket Watchin'

13. Truth

14. Freak

15. Fun Girl

16. Drip On