Four Years Ago Today, Young Thug Became "Country Billy" On "Family Don't Matter"

Every once in a while, one just has to sit back and marvel at the enigma that is Jeffery Lamar Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. The Young Stoner Life Records head honcho is currently on an awe-inspiring run in which he's elevated himself and the artists around him to new commercial heights, but just a handful of years ago, Young Thug was one of the most unconventional artists in the music industry.

Coming off the incredible 10-track project Jeffery, Young Thug was in a great position to lean into his momentum and finally drop his debut album, which — at the time — was tentatively titled Hy!£UN35. Instead, Thug shocked the entire Hip-Hop community once again with the surprise release of Beautiful Thugger Girls on June 16, 2017.

Four years later, it's hard to reminisce on the country and R&B-tinged project without landing on the project's opening track: "Family Don't Matter." The Millie Go Lightly-assisted cut was unlike any Young Thug song that fans had previously heard, but even despite all of the twang and country sonics, "Family Don't Matter" still slapped and made for a great introduction into the one-off world of Beautiful Thugger Girls.

Revisit the intro track to Young Thug's left-field country project by watching its music video below. How do you think "Family Don't Matter" and Beautiful Thugger Girls as a whole have held up after four years?

Quotable Lyrics

Country Billy made a couple milli'

Tryna park the Rolls Royce inside the Piccadilly

Oh, he had a couple stripes actually (Of course)

Got another half a milli' in white tees, of course (Don't you panic)

Don't you take this sh*t for granted, don't you panic

When I put my D in your pants, don't you panic

When I catch up with your b*tch, you know I'm smashin'