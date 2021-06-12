Lil Gotit & Nav Tap Millie Go Lightly For "Collages"

The YSL camp, and their affiliates, have proven to be dominant forces in the rap game, as a collective and individuals. Lil GotIt, while certainly an affiliate, has been moving at his own pace as he establishes himself as a solo entity. The release of Top Chef GotIt was a culmination of these efforts. Though it does include appearances from Young Thug, Gunna, and Lil Keed, it seems that Nav has been building a strong bond with GotIt recently.

The campaign for the album included the single "Turnt & Burnt" with Nav but the two also connected on "Collages" ft Millie Go Lightly. AR & Dy team up for the spacey trap beat while the three rappers get braggadocious on each verse.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

YSL, XO, I'm committed

Now we got slimes in every city

Bought ten PS5s for the clique

VVS diamonds make you sick

