Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone successful surgery after experiencing recent issues with his heart. His office said in a statement that his heart rate had been slowing, which prompted Pence to seek medical attention. He had surgery this week to have a pacemaker implanted to help combat his weakened heart rate.

"Over the past two weeks, former Vice President Pence experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and, upon consultation with his doctors, underwent a procedure yesterday at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia, to implant a pacemaker," said his office. "The routine surgery was successful, and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days."



Alex Wong/Getty Images

Pence was previously diagnosed with an asymptomatic left bundle branch block. In the same statement, Pence added that he's "grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses, and staff."

The former Vice President and his wife have reportedly been couch-surfing since their departure from the White House. Multiple reports stated that they were presently homeless, staying at other people's houses as they look to lock down their next place.

Pence previously tested negative for COVID-19 while he was still in office. Several of his aides had tested positive for the virus. He received his first dose of the vaccine back in December. He got the second dose one month later in January.



Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

[via]