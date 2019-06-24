It was just back in May that Ric Flair was in a hospital bed fighting for his life after a medical emergency occurred which resulted in him needing his pacemaker changed. Following the heart procedure, Flair said he wasn’t going to let his health issues slow down his famously-fast lifestyle, and it appears he’s staying true to word. Over the weekend, Ric was spotted drinking a beer in an Alabama restaurant, just weeks after having heart surgery.

TMZ obtained photos that shows Ric and his family out to eat at Hamilton's On Magnolia in Alabama, where he was also seen drinking. It’s unclear if he’s been given the “okay” by the doctor to drink beer, but I’m guessing it’s something they’d not recommend so soon.

Following the heart procedure, the Nature Boy said he feels better than ever, and believes he’ll live another 25 years. "I feel great," he said. "The prognosis is I could live to be 95.”

Check out pics of the Nature Boy drinking (below) and let us know your thoughts. Should Nature Boy continue his party-persona or worry more about his health?

