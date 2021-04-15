Brooklyn Nets' big man LaMarcus Aldridge has officially announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association, citing a heart problem that recently affected him during a game.

Aldridge made the extremely difficult decision to stop playing basketball at a professional level just weeks after signing a new deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He claims that, during one of his recent games, he felt an irregularity in his heartbeat. After the game, the team had him checked out by doctors and, although he's feeling better now, the irregularity has forced Aldridge to focus on his health and his family.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"Today, I write this letter with a heavy heart," started the 35-year-old hoops star, who played much of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. "My last game, I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more. [...] Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced. With that being said, I made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA."

LaMarcus Aldridge has been one of the most impactful big men of his generation. His shooting skills and mid-range expertise always made him a threat on the offensive end. He enjoyed a prolific career in basketball. We're wishing him the best in retirement.

