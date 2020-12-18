A few months ago, hearing that current Vice President Mike Pence received the COVID-19 vaccine live on television would have sounded unbelievable. Today, however, Trump’s VP did just that, receiving the vaccine in a televised public appearance this morning.

In an effort to promote the vaccine’s safety and to increase the low public confidence in it, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was also given to his wife, Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams in the Eisenhower Executive Building near the White House. They were administered by a medical team from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"I didn't feel a thing. Well done," said Pence after receiving the injection. "Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners," the VP added. "Thanks to the great work at the National Institutes of Health, and the great and careful work of the FDA and the leadership of our president and Operation Warp Speed, the American people can be confident we have one, and, perhaps within hours, two safe and effective coronavirus vaccines for you and for your family."

