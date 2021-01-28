Following his four-year stretch as the Vice-President of the United States, it's being reported that Mike Pence has nowhere to stay following his return to Indiana, couch-surfing with his wife as they're technically homeless.

According to a report by Business Insider, the former Vice-President and his wife currently do not have a place to call home, despite them having had months to plan out their housing situation after the Trump administration failed to be re-elected for a second term in November. Pence is reportedly staying at a cabin owned by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who uses the spot as a retreat. Two other Indiana Republican insiders have reportedly claimed that Pence and his wife are staying with family.



According to sources, Mike and Karen Pence haven't actually owned their home in eight years. In 2013, Pence moved into the Governor's Residence before moving to Number One Observatory Circle, where the second-in-command stays.

Pence earned over $235,000 annually while working as the Vice-President, and he is entitled to have Secret Service protection for six months following his departure from Washington.



The same report notes that Pence hasn't been in contact with Trump since they were booted from the White House a week ago.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been living it up in D.C., finally welcoming his dogs into the White House and even sending out a press release on their behalf.

