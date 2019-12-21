Migos members Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff have come to a settlement in their recent court case with designer, Marcus Clark. In 2017, Clark had accused the group in a $1 million lawsuit of failing to return his pieces that they wore in the music video for their song "Bad Intentions" with Niykee Heaton. Migos denied these claims, but have since come to an agreement with Clark during mediation and have informed the courts that the case is closed, according to court documents.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Clark claimed to have lent Migos various pieces of clothing and accessories from his brand that were worth $20,471 in total and never received them back. He sued for the initial $20,000 worth of apparel as well as an additional $400,000 in general damages and another $600,000 in special damages. Migos fired back by denying these claims of stealing, admitting to keeping the items that Clark provided for the shoot but retorted that they had purchased these items that Clark is alleging were never returned to him. They denied committing fraud and asked that the whole case be thrown out. In February, Quavo and Takeoff were ordered to give depositions for the case, after Clark accused them of flat out avoiding the case. Offset himself has been involved in countless lawsuits, often alongside his wife, Cardi B.