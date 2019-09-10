Guven's Fine Jewelry - based in Buford, Georgia - filed a lawsuit against Offset for repeatedly refusing to pay for the close to $400,000 worth of jewelry that was sent to him. Offset reportedly received several pricey pieces from the high-end jewelry company, including an 18 karat gold tennis bracelet with 27 round shaped diamonds worth $140,000 and another platinum tennis bracelet with emerald cut diamonds valued at almost $40,000.

The lawsuit claims that Guven's representatives first contacted Offset in June to request the payment he had promised, but he apparently ignored them. A second letter was later sent to the Migos rapper, but once again, he did not cooperate. After a protracted period of not receiving payment, Guven began to ask for the jewelry to be returned, as well as the diamond certifications that accompanied it. The jeweler now doesn't only want the payment of $359,490 if Offset keeps the bling, but additional compensation for the frustration caused.

John Parra/Getty Images

It'll be hard for Offset to deny the claims when he's walking around New York Fashion Week incredibly iced out in pieces that very well could be from Guven. Also, yesterday Complex put out their "Sneaker Shopping" session with the Atlanta rapper, in which he casually dropped $30,000 dollars on limited kicks. If he's gonna be publicly flexing that hard, then he can't have debts floating around.