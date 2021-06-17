Migos Add Five New Songs To "Culture III" For The Deluxe

It hasn't even been a week since we've been blessed with Culture III -- the latest studio album from the Migos -- but already, they've returned with the deluxe edition. The new album closes out the Culture trilogy with features from Drake, Cardi B, Future, Justin Bieber, Youngboy Never Broke Again, and more. Fans have been excited about the new music, celebrating this moment for Atlanta rappers Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. Culture III has been received very well so far, so it's only right that they aim for the three-peat by adding even more songs to the tracklist, coming through on Thursday with the deluxe edition.

Packing on five more featureless songs to the album at its tail-end with stunning production from DJ Durel, the Migos continue to prove why they belong on an all-time Mount Rushmore-type list, as far as Atlanta is concerned.

Listen to the new add-ons below, including the red-hot "Menace" and the catchy "New Money."

Tracklist:

1. Avalanche

2. Having Our Way (feat. Drake)

3. Straightenin

4. Type Shit (with Cardi B)

5. Malibu (feat. Polo G)

6. Birthday

7. Modern Day

8. Vaccine

9. Picasso (with Future)

10. Roadrunner

11. What You See (with Justin Bieber)

12. Jane

13. Antisocial (feat. Juice WRLD)

14. Why Not

15. Mahomes

16. Handle My Business

17. Time For Me

18. Light It Up (with Pop Smoke)

19. Need It (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again)

20. How We Coming

21. How Did I

22. New Money

23. Menace

24. Working Fool