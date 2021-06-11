After three years of anticipation, Migos have finally released featuring some of the biggest names in music including Drake, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Future, Justin Bieber, and more. In its wake, fans have celebrated on social media with tons of praise for the new album.

"I don't know what I was expecting from Culture 3 but this shit is amazing Migos outdid themselves this is quality music," one user wrote.

One track receiving tons of attention, in particular, is the second song on the tracklist, "Having Our Way." Drake handles the chorus as well as the lengthy first verse.

"Migos let Drake rap for 2 whole minutes on their record, son was vexed," one fan tweeted.

Another added: "Drake getting 2 mins on a Migos track, just confirmed his status as THE GOAT."



Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Not all of the responses were positive. Some fans complained about the length of the project, which at 19 tracks, still came in shorter than their previous effort, Culture II.

"Culture III was too long but the best songs were the two last so it was almost okay," one user explained. "I was mostly disappointed by the features. Both the polo and juice feature fell way short of my expectations. Overall decent project."

Check out more of the responses to Migos' new album, Culture III, below.