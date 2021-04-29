We like to think that rappers have the most dedicated fanbases, but superhero fans are unmatched. Comic books have been a part of millions of people's lives as fans hold onto childhood memories of their favorite heroes and villains, and whenever there is talk about an actor donning a superhero suit, it sends Hollywood into a tizzy.

Celebrated writer Ta-Nehisi Coates has been tapped to write the next Superman script with Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams at the helm. The Hollywood Reporter previously shared that it will be a film that centers around a Black Superman, and because of Michael B. Jordan's Black Panther relationship with Coates, many believed that the actor would put on the skintight, blue uniform.



Robin L Marshall / Stringer / Getty Images

The discussions around Jordan's potential portrayal have been a mixed bag as purists want no one other than a Clark Kent lookalike to continue the legacy while others are excited about the possibility of switching things up. Jordan was asked about his Superman future during a chat with THR, and it doesn't look like he'll be our next superhero. At least not the Man of Steel.

"It's smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project," Jordan told the publication. "He's incredibly talented. It's going to be worth checking out. I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."

Are you looking forward to this Superman film? Who should tackle the title role?

