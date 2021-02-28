Michael B. Jordan is no stranger to the superhero realm. He starred in Fantastic Four in 2015 and more recently in 2018 as Erick "Killmonger" Stevens in Marvel Studio's Black Panther film. Considering this, it's no surprise the 34-year-old actor is allegedly in talks to take on the role of another iconic hero. Warner Bros. Studios announced they were working on developing a Superman reboot as produced by J.J. Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates late last week, and they're allegedly looking for a Black actor to play Superman in the new film, with MBJ in mind.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Giant Freakin Robot reported that Jordan was the studio's top choice to take on the role of Abram's reimagined Man of Steel. Sources told the outlet that the studio is currently pursuing the Creed star for the role, but it is not entirely certain if he has signed on to do the film just yet. The publication also reports that even if Warner is unable to lock down Jordan, they still would not go back to Henry Cavill, as they are allegedly committed to telling a Black Superman story.

The information is not entirely a shock either since Jordan was already heavily linked to an earlier planned version of the reboot a few years ago. He ultimately ended up turning down the role due to creative differences and conflicting schedules, but with Abrams and Coates handling the production, it may be very likely he'll get on board.

Besides scouting out new roles, the actor has been keeping busy packing on the PDA with girlfriend Lori Harvey. The pair have been pretty open about their relationship since going public, constantly gushing about each other in the media and their respective social pages as well.

