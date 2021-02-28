Following reports that a Black Superman film may be imminent, Ray Fisher, who starred as Cyborg in 2017's Justice League and accused director Joss Whedon of misconduct, is continuing to criticize Warner Bros. Saturday, Fisher reminded his followers of the accusations he leveled against the makers of the potential film.

"Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press? But hey, Black Superman... A>E," Fisher wrote in a tweet, Saturday.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He added in a separate tweet: "As I’ve said from the start: Walter Hamada ATTEMPTED to interfere with the JL investigation. He was unsuccessful in doing so because I did not allow him to. Having the investigator make a statement claiming there was no interference is purposely misleading and desperate. A>E."

Fisher has previously referred to Hamada, an executive at Warner Bros., as "the most dangerous kind of enabler.”

Justice League costar Gal Gadot has also admitted that her experience with Whedon, "wasn't the best," telling The LA Times in 2020, "I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened."

The new Superman reboot is expected to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

