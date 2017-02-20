jj abrams
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Reveals If He's Set To Be The Next SupermanThe actor has been at the center of rumors that he's slated to portray the Man of Steel.
By Erika Marie
- MoviesColin Trevorrow’s "Star Wars IX" Alleged Script Leaks, Titled "Duel Of The Fates"What could have been.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesJohn Boyega Responds To "Star Wars" Critics With Instagram VideoBoyega doesn't care. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Star Wars" Star Kelly Marie Tran Speaks On Shooting Leia's Final ScenesKelly is thankful.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesJ.J. Abrams Responds To Criticism Of "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker"J.J. Abrams responds to the critics.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJ.J. Abrams Explains What Shocked Him Most From "The Last Jedi"It might not be what you expect.By Cole Blake
- MoviesAdam Driver Doesn't Think Kylo Ren Needs Redemption In "Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker"The Dark Side reigns By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJ.J. Abrams Reportedly Considering "Superman" & "Green Lantern" Reboot FilmsCan Abrams save DC?By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Star Wars" Movies Are Going On Hiatus After "Rise Of Skywalker"The end of an era. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Reveals How Luke Returns In "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker"The answer is obvious.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Epic Trailer Has Arrived"Star Wars: Episode IX" is officially titled, "The Rise Of Skywalker."
By Aron A.
- Gaming"10 Cloverfield Lane" Director Set To Helm "Uncharted" MovieFrom PlayStation to live-action. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesLogic To Star In J.J. Abrams New Film Which Aims To Emulate "Clerks"Logic will co-write and act in a J.J. Abrams-produced film based on 1994's "Clerks."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMichael K. Williams Cast In Jordan Peele-J.J. Abrams HBO Series "Lovecraft Country"Michael K. Williams continues his association with HBO on the Jordan Peele-produced "Lovecraft Country."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDominic Monaghan Joins "Star Wars: Episode IX" Cast: ReportAbrams loves to recruit his friends. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentEvangeline Lilly Says She Was Cornered Into Doing Nude Scenes On "Lost"Lilly speaks out against her former employers on "Lost."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Addresses Carrie Fisher Posthumous Appearance In "Star Wars IX"Fisher is sorely missed by her best friend. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBilly Dee Williams Will Reprise Lando Calrissian Role In "Star Wars: Episode IX"Lando is back!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKeri Russell In Talks For Role In "Star Wars IX"The Star Wars franchise is adding new characters. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohn Boyega Claims "Star Wars IX" Will Be An "All Out War"It's called "Star Wars" for a reason.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentQuentin Tarantino Has A "Star Trek" Movie Idea, Could Team With JJ AbramsQuentin Tarantino might be delaying his retirement for "Star Trek." By Matt F
- LifeWatch A Teaser For "Castle Rock," Created by Stephen King & J.J. Abrams"Castle Rock" could be Hulu's answer to "Stranger Things."By hnhh
