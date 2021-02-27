Award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates, known for his remarkable work on Marvel’s Black Panther and Captain America comic books, is writing the script for a Superman reboot for Warner Bros and DC.

In a statement to Shadow and Act, Coates mentioned he was honored to be a part of the upcoming project.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” the author said. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

The plot and cast details for the movie have yet to be released, but the project will be produced under JJ Abram’s Bad Robot Productions label according to a Deadline report. Abrams mentioned that fans can expect “a new, powerful, and moving Superman story yet to be told.”

Henry Cavill, who has starred in previous Superman films, has shown some interest in returning to play the role of Superman/Clark Kent. In fact, Cavill will be starring as Superman in next month’s "Snyder Cut" of Justice League.

Last June, the actor said in a Variety interview, “because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.”

However, the report mentions there hasn’t been an actor attached to the upcoming film, as of yet.

In other news, Bad Robot and Warner Bros were previously reported to be brewing up Justice League Dark Universe entries for film and television. The rumored plans were exposed several months after WarnerMedia revealed their $500 million deal with JJ Abrams.

[via]



