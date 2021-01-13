Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey went public with their relationship at the beginning of this year, finally succumbing to the speculation and admitting that they're officially a couple. They took their coupledom to Instagram this week, sharing pictures from their New Year's Eve celebration.

With today marking Lori Harvey's twenty-fourth birthday, the young model decided to have her cake and eat it too, sharing some new pictures on social media with her hands filled with icing. The picture drew comments from Yung Miami, La La Anthony, Duckie Thot, Karrueche Tran, and countless others. Of course, Michael B. Jordan also slid into the comments with some flirty remarks.

"Gimmie!!" he wrote. "Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!" He included some drooling emojis, and it's pretty likely that he's not salivating over the cake. Also, it appears as though Michael and Lori already have pet names for one another. Take that information however you want.

Happy birthday, Lori! Hopefully, 24 brings you all the blessings you want this year.

Her fresh relationship with the Hollywood A-lister has been making headlines all week, with uninvolved parties also getting wrapped up in the madness. Meek Mill started trending on Twitter with people sharing jokes about Lori still being on the rapper's "wishlist" despite her seemingly dating everybody except him. Her ex-boyfriend Future was also under a microscope as it appears as though his relationship with Dess Dior could have ended this week.