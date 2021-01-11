Meek Mill once stated that he's got Lori Harvey "on his wish list" and the lyric has followed him around for months. After the model confirmed that the rumors surrounding her and Michael B. Jordan were true by sharing some steamy couple pictures on social media, the world got back to trolling Meek, reminding him that he's simply an afterthought to Lori.



The Philadelphia-based rapper is currently a trending topic on Twitter, with many of the tweets discussing his public courting of Lori Harvey and how he failed to complete his wish list goal of getting with her. "Ever since Meek Mill said he got Lori Harvey on his wish list, she has dated Diddy, Trey Songz, Future and now Michael B Jordan," said one person. "The bloke from Philadelphia knows how to take L."

Others are imagining how down bad Meek is right now, suggesting that the multi-platinum rapper is crying about this situation. In reality, he's on his way to another island after spending time in the Bahamas with Drake and Lil Baby. Not that bad, I'd say.



Do you think Meek Mill will ever get to fulfill his wish list in its entirety? Are you a fan of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan together?