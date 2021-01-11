For the last few weeks, it's been increasingly apparent that supermodel Lori Harvey and Hollywood A-lister Michael B. Jordan were getting closer as friends. They spent New Year's Eve together, sparking rumors that they were possibly involved in a romantic relationship. It seems like that speculation has officially been confirmed with new pictures of the two on Lori's main feed on Instagram.

Making their relationship official on social media, Lori Harvey posted Polaroid snapshots of the couple. In the first pic, the "Sexiest Man Alive" winner leans in for a steamy kiss on his model girlfriend. In the second shot, they pose together, looking like a million bucks in front of a Christmas tree.

Their relationship has been discussed at length on social media, with fans aspiring to have Lori's level of finesse with men. She can seemingly pull any man she wants, dating Future, Diddy, Diddy's son, Trey Songz, and others in recent years. Her most recent relationship with Future ended a few months ago. The two were in the headlines often, but they never made too many public appearances together. Nowadays, Future is dating upcoming rapper Dess Dior, with whom he sparked marriage rumors in the last week.

Congratulations to Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan. Are they the best looking couple in the world?