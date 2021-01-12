Well, this came and went quickly. On New Year's Day, there were rumors flying that Future and Dess Dior could have gotten married. The couple was spotted in some formal garb with Future rocking a snazzy tuxedo and Dess wearing a white dress. That was enough to get people talking. Just over a week has gone by and, already, it looks like Fewtch and Dess may have broken up, putting all of that talk to the side.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

As reported by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Dess Dior has officially unfollowed Future on Instagram. Future already was not following the rapper, as he currently follows nobody and has no content on his page. However, the move from Dess was coupled with the decision to remove their couple pictures from her feed, which has to signal trouble in paradise.



Screenshot via Instagram

Adding fuel to this conversation is the fact that Future took time out of his day to wish one of his baby mamas, India J., a happy birthday on Twitter. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY INDIA. May god continue to bless u," he wrote. India and Future have seemingly gotten along as of late. She was also included in his Mother's Day round-up from last year.

Do you think Future and Dess Dior have broken up? Let us know who you think Future will end up with next.



Prince Williams/Getty Images