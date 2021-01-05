Besides the occasional step out with girlfriend (and rumored new wife) Dess Dior every once in a while, Future has been relatively low-key in the latter half of quarantine, appearing for the occasional feature here and there. Vigilant fans noticed this morning when the Atlanta-bred rapper suddenly wiped his entire Instagram feed, a declaration from artists' that oftentimes means there is a new project on the way.

His account was cleared sometime yesterday (December 4th), leaving nothing on his page except the link to his Freebandz label's merchandise store up in his bio. While it's not confirmed that he will surely be dropping something soon, the "Life is Good" hitmaker has been dropping hints that there is definitely something in the works.

Back in December, it was reported that Future and long-time collaborator DJ Esco were in the studio cooking up some new music. Esco is responsible for helping curate iconic Future tapes like Monster, 56 Nights, Hndrxx, and most recently helped produce High Off Life. Esco shared a shot of the link-up in the studio on Instagram, captioning the post, "You kno whats goin on .."

A few weeks before Esco and Future revealed they were working in the studio together, Future announced that Monster 2 was in the works. He then shared a snap of him, Metro Boomin, Southside, and Esco in the studio together. That being said, whatever exactly Future has been cooking up will surely be nothing short of greatness.

Are you excited about the possible upcoming Future project?