This is either the beginning of the end for Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher, or they're simply going through another rough patch in their relationship.

After spending the last year together, it looks like Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher might be calling it quits as a couple, taking a vital step in their rumored breakup and unfollowing each other on social media.

They've had their fair share of toxic moments, including a few strange back-and-forth tweet-wars that probably should have been phone calls, but this most recent development is putting things in perspective for their shippers, who are now under the impression that there's not much of a future for the couple.

This comes after Ari Fletcher was called out by her make-up artist on social media. The member of her glam squad had announced that she was flying to work with T.I. and Tiny Harris, which seemingly frustrated Ari, who was upset about a lack of exclusivity on the part of her friend. Her woes continue now as it looks like Moneybagg Yo could be splitting up with her.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

