Christmas Day is finally upon us and, as many are remarking on social media, it doesn't really feel like Christmas. Considering the way this year has gone, there was bound to be some crazy sh*t that popped off this morning, and boy oh boy, did Iggy Azalea deliver.

The Aussie rapper has spent much of today airing out her ex-boyfriend and father of her baby boy, Playboi Carti, who is allegedly refusing to sign their son's birth certificate and cheated on Iggy for the entirety of her pregnancy. She's been making a whole lotta allegations to keep us all busy, watching from the sidelines with popcorn in hand as she battles Carti and his alleged side chick. As we said, it's not a normal Christmas.

Still, everybody seems to be enjoying the holiday in their own ways, even Iggy. Before her most recent allegations against Carti, which came via Instagram Live, she posted a trio of adorable pictures of her and her son Onyx, hanging out with Santa Claus. Other celebrities have also been sharing what they're up to today, and we've rounded up some of the best Christmas-themed posts in one place, below.

How are you spending Christmas Day? Stay safe, and happy holidays!

