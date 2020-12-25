This is getting MESSY. Iggy Azalea went on a tweet spree last night, calling out Playboi Carti and claiming that he cheated on her throughout her entire pregnancy, also accusing him of canceling their Christmas family vacation at the last minute to chill with the woman he cheated with. This morning, Iggy was tame, sharing a number of adorable pictures of their baby Onyx, but it only took a few hours for her to continue her scathing rant.

This time, Iggy is coming with receipts, sharing a video of the rapper being kicked out of her house, clarifying that she's not showing the beginning of the video, which apparently shows him with his pants down after cheating. She also claims that Playboi Carti was not present during Onyx's planned birth, claiming that the rapper was playing PS5, despite their baby being delivered in a scheduled c-section.

"And I just woke up and my sons nanny is letting me know now she’s seen who this side chick is that you gave her our dog to babysit while you were in town all week with me," said Iggy to start off today's tweets. "And you FaceTimed her without son on the phone. Got me fucked up. Here’s a video of my friend kicking you out the crib at 3am like a hoe two months ago. I told you I would be sharing it if I saw your ass still being trifling so merry Christmas! And I coulda done you dirty and posted the begging without ya pants but I won’t even be that mean. Y’all both trash tho."

She then went on to make her claims about Playboi Carti not being present for the birth of their baby boy, showing off Onyx's birth certificate as proof.

"This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section," she said. "I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted. On some weirdo shit he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name. Imagine how trash you are to do this to your first born son."

She then makes allegations about Carti locking up her personal belongings after she left their home due to a fight, also claiming that his side chick had a suitcase there.

"I left our house with my son after a fight in may and then when I came back a week later with my son all my personal shit had been locked in a guest bedroom and this bitch had a suitcase already in our house but at the time I didn’t know who it was," she wrote. "We were never allowed back, and so I had to live in an air bnb for months in LA before I could figure out getting a place of my own. This is all while he is supposedly 'working on getting his family back' let’s talk about it. And I dare you to say ANYTHING because I can keep on going with this for days."

Damn, this is wild. We'll keep you posted as more updates come.