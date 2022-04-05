There's been a lot of controversy surrounding Latto's album 777 after she revealed that a male artist gave her a hard time clearing a record after she denied him. Kodak Black's past history precedes him, so many people assumed it was him, which he has since denied. Though Latto never revealed who it was, Kodak's ex and one of Young Money's newest artists, Mellow Rackz gave her own opinion on the situation.

"That's just life period. P*ssy runs the world...it's also the way you talk as a female. If you know you sexy as f*ck, don't show up to no studio meeting with a n*gga with your t*tties hanging out," Mellow Rackz told Rap Clout's host Art during an interview. "He not gay, put a jacket on and dress accordingly, don't tempt no n*gga," she added.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Mellow Rackz's comments regarding Latto have been met with mixed responses, but much of the responses are in Latto's defense.

Kodak Black has faced a lot of backlash in the past year for his sexual assault case. Back in April 2021, he appeared in court to face charges of rape and sexual assault from a 2016 incident in South Carolina following his performance at Treasure City club. During his hearing, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery.

Latto's sophomore LP 777 includes guest features from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. She's set to appear on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour that will start today (April 5) and run through April 22.





