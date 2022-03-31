At 23-years-old, Latto's already made a strong impression on the rap game. She declared herself the Queen Of The Souf on her debut album, and 777 made it clear that she's not letting anyone gun for her crown. In the lead-up to the album's release, she continued to face significant criticism from the internet, from her comments about male artists trying to cross the boundaries of professionalism to the venue capacity of her shows.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Latto remains incredibly outspoken in the face of criticism, never shying away from pushing back against false narratives. Unfortunately, it seems like her label would prefer that she keeps some things to herself. During her recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast, she explained her frustrations with the business side of the industry, admitting that she "just wants to rap, bro."

"There's just so much stuff that I'm going through right now that I just didn't know that people do," she said. "It's the business stuff that just like -- it's frustrating you because you can't speak on certain stuff. They tell you to shut the fuck up but it's like this is what I'm going through. Bitch, I don't want to shut the fuck up."

Joe then asked whether she means that they were asking her to be quiet in interviews, her music, or on social media. "On the label side, they're like, 'You're on the Shade Room too much. Shut the fuck up.' And the fans like, 'shut the fuck up. You clout chasing.' Or, I'm like, I'm venting?"

Latto then addressed the negative fan reaction to her openness on social media when she vents. She explained that people think that because she's a celebrity with money that she's exempt from having feelings. On the other side, she admits that fans feel validated whenever she claps back at them.

"I keep saying 'Be Beyoncé to these bitches.' I be like, 'What would Beyonce do?' Beyoncé ain't going back and forth with a fake page," Latto added.