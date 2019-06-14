Megan Thee Stallion has been mingling with the right people as of late and we've witnessed her star level grow infinitely over the last few months. The Houston Hottie released her new project Fever a few weeks ago, impressing her fans with an influx of brash and bold rhymes. "Big Ole Freak" is her big hit but a couple of other songs have stood out to her loyal audience. She's made a positive impression on her peers too, connecting with everyone from Gunna to Wiz Khalifa to Kehlani.

Hot Girl Meg was chilling with new mom Kehlani this week when the two decided to have a little bit of fun. Megan is known for her twerking skills on stage but she doesn't necessarily need an audience to flex her booty-shaking moves. In fact, she's happy twerking just about anywhere -- even on Kehlani's head. That's right, the hip-hop sensation can be seen on Lani's social pages in a video where she proudly bounces her ass on top of the singer's head. Kehlani wasn't even upset about it either. She ended the clip by saying her life is now complete after having had Meg twerk over her.

Hopefully, these two also spoke about potential collaborations in the studio because a Megan x Kehlani track sounds like it could be interesting.