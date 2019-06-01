Back in March, Kehlani gave birth to her first child, Adeya Nomi, and over the past few weeks, the singer has been showing her fans just how in love she is with her daughter. Having a child is always a life-changing event so it's no surprise that Kehlani would have so many strong feelings towards the person who will depend on her the most for years to come. While Kehlani is still learning about the challenges that come with being a new mother, the "Honey" singer is still very much focused on music and has plans for a brand new album which she is in the midst of working on.

From the looks of her latest Instagram post, it appears as though Adeya Nomi is being exposed to the world of music as Khelani posted a picture of the two hanging out in the studio for some quality mother/daughter time.

"The best job at the best job. new music coming i promise," Kehlani wrote in her caption. The singer also joked in the comments that "[her] bicep looks RIPPED it’s cuz it’s pressed against [her] body."

As of right now, there is no timetable for the release of her next album although it's clear she'll be splitting her time in the studio with mommy duties. For now, the two look very happy and that's all that matters.