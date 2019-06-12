Last week, Moneybagg Yo inched his way closer to everyone's favourite new female rapper Megan Thee Stallion by naming her his "Woman Crush Wednesday." The two have been rumoured to be dating for a few weeks and that was the closest thing we've gotten to a confirmation of that. The Memphis spitter might want to consider keeping her a little close though because fans are convinced another famous rapper is sliding in after a workout video was posted featuring Hot Girl Meg and none other than Wiz Khalifa.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has been making sure her body is right for the summer, hitting the gym and working on her physique. Despite romance rumours with everybody from Moneybagg Yo to Trey Songz, Wiz Khalifa may be the lucky guy in her life. He took a video of the two of them working out and fans think his laugh is pretty telling. A good number of the comments on DJ Akademiks' repost are about what could have happened after the sweat session. "This the laugh u make when you tryna smash," wrote one commenter. Another fan said, "Everything funny when u tryna hit."

If we're being honest, Wiz was probably just stoned out of his mind and laughing for no reason. It's the same laugh he always does so there isn't really anything special happening here. Just two friends working out together. What do you think?