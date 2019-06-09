As the reigning princess of 300 Entertainment, Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion is a force unto herself. With an unmatched work ethic (sis is both a college student and a successful recording artist) and an uncanny ability to wind her way through powerful bass lines and stabby synths with bars that stick with you long after the last beat drops, MTS is clearly deserving of her ever-growing fanbase. At 5'10 with a snatched waist and curves in all the right places, the southern rapper was savvy enough to merge her intelligence with her sex appeal, crafting an alter ego that sells out venue after venue, night after night.

Quick to put down the haters that say she's minimizing her talent behind the mic by continually posting nearly-NSFW snaps on her social media accounts, rapper Q-Tip is here for MTS' carefully crafted image.

"She’s just an amazing MC,” says Q-Tip who is also an executive producer on her recently released mixtape, Fever. “She’s barred out. Some people may think her stuff is just over-sexualized, but it is her approach to it. It’s her tact with it. It is very innovative to me — especially to see a young woman like herself being in a position of standing in her power, to stand in her royalty and never let that be shaken. It was just something in her that I really love.”

As a woman confident in her sexuality and in her rise to the top, it's no surprise that the rapper's Instagram feed is full of tongue-wagging snaps. To see the very best of her many social media thirst traps, check out the gallery below.

Bitch, I'm a Star

"I can’t be fucked with," MTS reminds her followers alongside a short clip of her flexing in a crystal-studded two-piece and cowboy hat.

360 Degree View

Megan Thee Stallion never misses an opportunity to show off a solid full-body tan.

Look Back At It

With a backside that impressive, it'd be a sin to not rock buttless chaps, right?

Oiled Up

For this photo shoot, MTS was on some "real HOTGIRL shit."

Off-Road

With a body like that, Hennything is possible.

Buckle Up

If you thought that MTS' back view was impressive, she's here to remind you that her curves make for a killer side profile as well.

Fever

What better way to promote her red-hot new mixtape than to flex in an itty bitty red bikini?

Tina Snow

From icy to red hot, MTS knows how to keep her two million followers coming back for more.

$$$$

In case you're contemplating sliding in Hot Girl Meg's DMs, she's here to remind you that it's very expensive to date her.

Real Hot Girl Shit

MTS doesn't care if you don't like her-- she has enough supporters in her corner. Get behind her, or get off her page.