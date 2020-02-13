She recently jumped on Instagram Live to explain away her 2015 mugshot, but during that chat, Megan Thee Stallion also address rumors pertaining to her love life. The 24-year-old rapper has been tied to a number of celebrities now that she's single and ready to mingle. Her reported romance with Moneybagg Yo came to an end and since that time, any man that pops up next to Megan has been deemed her suitor. The Super Bowl weekend kissy embrace with G-Eazy sparked more rumors, but Megan made it clear that she's young and just having fun with male friends, not lovers.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"Stop talkin' about my p*ssy," she said. "My p*ssy tired of having press conferences wit' y'all every goddamn week about who she dealing with. She not dealin' wit' nobody. She not. I ain't got no boyfriend. None of these n*ggas is my boyfriend. We be havin' fun when we be havin' fun. Is that cool wit' y'all? Can a real b*tch turn up? I'm twenty-mothafuckin'-four ready to mothafuckin' go, b*tch."

Megan added that she doesn't understand why people are acting prudishly when it comes to how she behaves. "I don't' know when the f*ck everybody got so stuck up and perfect. I hate it here," she said. "I hate the internet. I been turning up. Been partying... Been a wild b*tch." Megan admitted that sometimes she and her best friend get a little too out of control, but she can have fun and "get that mothafuckin' money at the same time."

"Do you know you can hang out with multiple n*ggas a not be f*ckin' 'em?" the rapper continued. "You can. It's fun. Go try it. Go have a drink. Go to a party. After I get off work, I like to go turn up. I do. I like cute boys. If they cute, Imma shoot. Swish," she said with a laugh. Watch the clip of Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram Live session below.