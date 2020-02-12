Megan Thee Stallion would make one hell of a drinking buddy and I say that not because of the Hot Girl Summer, but her epic storytelling abilities. You may have seen an old mugshot of Megan Thee Stallion surfacing this week on social media and it appears that there is a story behind it that she can now laugh about. Meg took to Instagram where she gave a rundown of the situation.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The year is 2015 and Megan Thee Stallion is 19-years-old. Meg admitted that she was in a toxic relationship at the time when she found out the guy she was with had a child with another woman. "I was at mothafuckin' South By Southwest and my mothafuckin' boyfriend at the time, I had just found out this n***a had a baby right then and there at the damn concert," she explained.

She attempted to walk away from the situation escalated but clearly, that's not how this story ends. She said that he ended up taking her phone and stomping it on the ground. Raging with fury, she began to unleash on her boyfriend but that's when the police showed up. Although she looked roughed up after he pushed her, she denied that he put hands on her so he wouldn't go to jail. However, the courtesy was running on a one-way street that day. He apparently gassed up the situation and Meg ended up in the back of a paddy wagon.