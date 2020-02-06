It's hard not to go absolutely insane whenever Megan Thee Stallion does damn-near anything. The Houston-bred talent is a gift given to us from the powers above, breaking out last year in tremendous fashion, earning the title of the H-Town Hottie and setting us all up to enjoy a Hot Girl Summer. The budding superstar has built her network rapidly, which includes people like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and a bunch of other moguls. Clearly, she's doing something right. Over the weekend, Meg found her name in the headlines after a video was posted by G-Eazy on social media, showing the rapper passionately kissing him on the cheek. After she shut down dating rumors between herself and G, she continued with her thirst trapping agenda, which just claimed Diplo as its latest victim.

Sharing a picture of herself in a red latex outfit, Megan Thee Stallion showed off her ample cleavage, which got fans wishing they were lucky enough to be in her presence. Even her peers, including DJ Diplo, were in awe of the capture, sharing their thoughts in the comments.

"I thank baby jesus for the world we live in that you exist in it," wrote Diplo on the thread, incoherently getting his thoughts across. Clearly, he was just excited and got a little ahead of himself (and his words.)

Take a look at the picture that made Diplo get so jittery above.