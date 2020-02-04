Super Bowl Weekend brought us plenty of crazy storylines to keep up with. Obviously, the big game was the most interesting thing going down in Miami with the Kansas City Chiefs taking home the hardware and possibly setting stepping stones to become the next big football franchise with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. There were also all the commercials that made us smile, laugh, and even cry. In terms of the events happening around South Beach, plenty of headlines were created from the wildness happening at parties, afterparties, and private bashes. Megan Thee Stallion is always sure to cause some chaos whenever she steps out and she sure did that this weekend, cozying up next to G-Eazy and receiving some very passionate kisses from the Bay Area rapper. A meme barrage broke out on social media because of how unexpected it all was and now, Meg is denying any romantic involvement with the man.

After allowing her fanbase to go a little berzerk at the video G-Eazy posted to his page of them getting up close and personal, Hot Girl Meg decided to clear the air regarding their friendship. "Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out," said Megan, referring to the hilariousness that ensued online. "But I am not fucking G Eazy."

She then responded to a fan who asked why Gerald was out here basically making out with her cheek, saying, "He like fenty."

There you have it, folks. Megan Thee Stallion is a single lady and she's satisfied messing around with our heads from time to time.