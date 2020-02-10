After a video went viral of G-Eazy sucking on Megan Thee Stallion's face last week, Meg insisted that they are not "fucking". However, we were still left wondering why G-Eazy was sucking on her face and rubbing her thigh then. Meg waited a whole 24 hours to offer this clarification via Twitter, all the while many of her fans were disavowing this potential pairing. The Houston hottie called out the haters by tweeting, "Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out." When a fan begged for some sort of explanation for that steamy video with Gerald, Meg joked, "He like Fenty," referring to Rihanna's makeup products that she had on her cheek.

So, it's now a whole week later and we have still not reached a conclusion regarding what went down between the two rappers. On Sunday night (Feb. 10), while attending the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, G-Eazy was asked about the rumored relationship by reporters. “We’re just friends,” he said, according to People.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images



This short response does not provide us with any interesting information. Was the whole thing a mere publicity stunt? That would make sense, considering both Meg and G-Eazy waited a day to dead all the speculation when they must have known the Internet was erupting in a frenzy about it. After all, following his split from Meg, Moneybagg Yo claimed in an Instagram Story that "rap game fulla smoke & mirrors" and that their relationship was "all publicity."