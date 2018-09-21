just friends
- GossipIce Spice & Lil Tjay Reportedly Just Friends Despite Valentine's Day GiftIt seems a $150K Richard Millie watch on V-Day isn't necessarily a sign of romance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicG-Eazy Reveals The Situation With Megan Thee StallionG-Eazy speaks on that viral video of him kissing Megan Thee Stallion at Oscars afterparty. By Noah C
- GossipDemi Lovato & NFL Player Julian Edelman Are Just Friends Following Club NightDemi Lovato's still very much single.By Chantilly Post
- MusicAriana Grande & Big Sean Are Just "Friends" Despite Recent Studio SessionNo round-two for the exes. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsJoseline Hernandez Denies Tory Lanez Fling After Breast-Cupping PhotoEither Tory Lanez just got friend-zoned or there was nothing there in the first place.By Alex Zidel