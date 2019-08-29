There is nobody getting the same kind of buzz as Megan Thee Stallion right now. The Hot Girl from H-Town is one of the biggest things in the entire music industry and she's worked hard to get herself to this point. Everybody is talking about Hot Girl Summer and even though the hype is dying down, we're ready for the next batch of songs that Young Tina Snow is planning for us. The superstar dropped the official "Hot Girl Summer" anthem with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign a few weeks ago and she's already teasing a remix to the track. Her new lyrics are all about another craze that has taken the internet by storm: the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last two weeks, you know that Popeyes changed everybody's lives by introducing a limited-time-only chicken sandwich -- the first of its kind from the chain. Units sold out extremely quickly and now, Popeyes is making it a permanent menu addition. Megan Thee Stallion managed to get her hands on one of the delicious lunches when she hopped on Instagram Live to flex with her coveted sandwich, twerking for the camera and changing the lyrics to her hit single to reflect her love of Popeyes.

"Real ass sandwich, give a fuck about a chick/It's a big ole' sandwich, it's a must that I eat," she raps to the tune of "Hot Girl Summer." Elsewhere in the remix, she spits: "Eat that chicken even when I'm going vegan."

Clearly, Megan Thee Stallion has been bitten by the Popeyes bug. She did all this while enjoying her meal too. Impressive.