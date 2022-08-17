After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.

Earlier this summer, R&B superstar Chris Brown caused a stir online when up close and personal photos from his fan interactions began trending online, leaving some people wondering if he had taken things too far. Breezy addressed the controversy earlier this month on Instagram, writing, "I have the coolest fans on the planet."





"I appreciate the f*ck outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever," the 33-year-old continued. "Unlike most of these lame-ass artists that won't even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career."

Brown concluded his post with, "I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible... So Ima go all out for my fans!!!"

More recently, it looks as though Megan Thee Stallion has taken a page out of the "Kiss Kiss" hitmaker's book, hosting a meet and greet of her own following the arrival of her Traumazine album during which she even let some attendees smack her famous booty.





Earlier this evening, @theshaderoom shared a roundup of some of the best fan interactions, revealing that the "Big Ole Freak" rapper's fans "got the opportunity to meet her so long as they purchased a physical copy of her album."

Earlier this evening, @theshaderoom shared a roundup of some of the best fan interactions, revealing that the "Big Ole Freak" rapper's fans "got the opportunity to meet her so long as they purchased a physical copy of her album."