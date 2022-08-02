Chris Brown embarked on his One Of Them Ones tour alongside Lil Baby earlier this summer, and while fans have been more than excited to see the father of three conquer the stage again, photos from the recording artist's "meet and greet" with his VIP fans are what have really got the internet talking.

While some stars will merely stand beside their admirers for photo ops, the Virginia native has been going all out for his fans, posing as if he's in a relationship with each one of the women who visit him.

Chris Brown performs in L.A. in 2019 -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

Seeing as the tickets cost a pretty penny, many have been pleased to see Brown doing the most to ensure attendees get their money's worth.

On Monday (August 1), the 33-year-old addressed all the online discourse on his Instagram Story, writing, "PSA!!! When artists (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven't done meet and greets in over 7 years..."

"I have the coolest fans on the planet," he continued. "I appreciate the f*ck outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever."





Breezy then called out other performers for not stepping up to his standard. "Unlike most of these lame-ass artists that won't even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career," he ranted.

"I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible... So Ima go all out for my fans!!!"

In other news, during one of his most recent tour dates, Chris Brown managed to rip his pants on stage – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.