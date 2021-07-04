Megan Fox says she wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an attempt to evolve as an actor. Fox discussed the idea and more in a lengthy new interview with the Washington Post.

Fox says she wants to take on more unconventional roles that she describes as “challenging” and “fun.” She provided the MCU and DC Comics as an example of franchises she'd like to work with.

“I want to grow into myself as an actor,” Fox told the Post. “I feel like I spent a lot of years not doing that because I sort of checked out from Hollywood. Now I’m ready to grow into myself.”



She added that she would also be interested in continuing the Jennifer's Body IP with a new TV series: “I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to. I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

In a separate interview this week, Fox revealed that she still has a crush on Angelina Jolie and that Machine Gun Kelly is unlikely to take issue with it: "I think I said that years ago, I can't imagine he would have a problem with it."

