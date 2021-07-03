35-year-old Megan Fox is currently in the midst of a promotional rollout for her new horror film, Till Death, though she still has time to chat about her high-profile relationship with 31-year-old Machine Gun Kelly. The couple has become America's Sweethearts in the past few months after a string of publicized appearances. However, in the midst of her relationship with the punk rocker, Fox is standing by comments she made 10 years ago citing Angelina Jolie as her crush. "I do think I said that a decade ago but I stand by it, I stick with it," she told Fox5 NY.

Don't run to MGK's defense just yet - as far as Fox's concerned, he wouldn't even think twice about it: "I think I said that years ago, I can't imagine he would have a problem with it," she again told Fox5. Even if he might take issue with it, Fox relayed: "I think he would survive, I think he can hang in there for that one."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Still, do not worry. The couple are still madly in love as they continue putting out trailers for their own crime movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass- the movie that introduced them to each other. "I don't know if people understand what a good actor he is... He is so charismatic and he's so naturally gifted and he's so intense.," Fox told ET about working on set with boyfriend Kelly.

In terms of the future, a source told People magazine that "They are very serious and plan on spending the future together... There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now."

Till Death will release July 2nd.

[via]