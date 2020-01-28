Meek Mill may have officially outgrown his mentorship with Rick Ross but he will never lose his love, appreciation and respect for the Maybach Music Group boss. The Miami legend is celebrating his birthday today, turning 44-years-old and being blessed to live another day after experiencing some scary health issues in the last couple of years. "I’m so thankful to see another year," wrote Ross in his proper b-day address. Having worked under the mogul for years, Meek Mill knows the legend of Rick Ross inside and out. He's likely one of the artists that is most aware of the man's genius and, for his birthday, he decided to remind him that he'll always stick by his side.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Posting a photo of both rappers together, Meek Mill wished Rick Ross a happy birthday, including a thoughtful message to show his respect. "Happy bday @richforever," he said. "Super Bowl in Miami so this ya weekend! Wishing you more blessings, wins and many more #MMG4L."

Despite operating his own Dreamchasers imprint and hustling as part of the impressive Roc Nation collective, Meek insists that he will always be part of Maybach Music Group. Other stars signed to the label include Gunplay, Fat Trel, Wale, and more. Join us in wishing Rick Ross a very happy birthday! As Meek said, there will be a huge party this weekend with the Super Bowl taking place in his city, so we're sure Rozay has some fun plans.