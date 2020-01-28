There’s a petition circulating online with nearly 2 million signatures to make Kobe the new logo for the NBA. For years (since 1969 to be exact) the NBA logo consisted of the silhouette of basketball great Jerry West, who, like Kobe, played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Well since Kobe tragic passing this weekend, fans and celebrities alike have took to social media to voice their opinion on changing the logo in honor of Kobe.

The Change.org petition, which currently has over 1.7 million signatures from fans, simply reads, "With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo.” The petition offers a mockup of the potential new design that features Bryant's silhouette.

Celebrities like Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg, Usher and Justin Bieber have all shown their support for the petition, re-sharing it on their own IG pages.

Usher shared the reimagined NBA logo to Instagram on Monday and wrote, "Couldn’t be a better time or all around athlete and person for it." He also included the trending hashtag #changethelogo, which was echoed by Bieber in his own tribute post.

Meek Mill redirected his followers to the petition, while 2 Chainz said he wanted to get the Kobe logo tatted on him. Snoop Dogg asked the NBA to do what's right and change the logo as well.

Now whether or not anything actually changes from the petition remains to be seen, but it's clear that the people want Kobe immortalized in the game forever. We'll continue to keep you posted. RIP Kobe.