Last night was an epic battle of the mid-2000s with Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Verzuz. Everyone came out, virtually, of course, though there were a few surprise guests that appeared on stage. What was maybe one of the most surprising moments of the night was when Soulja Boy debuted the official remix of his latest hit record, "She Make It Clap." As he's been riding the hype of the single, the rapper revealed that Nicki Minaj dropped a few bars on the track.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As fans have been hoping that a release date for the remix arrives soon, it seems that one person, in particular, was enjoying the remix: Meek Mill. Despite his storied romantic history with the Young Money star, he publicly showed his approval for the record, commenting with a slew of dancing emojis. Now, it's unclear if he's trolling or genuinely into her verse, but this is yet another display of what the Barbz have been describing as obsessive behavior.

Nicki has not responded to Meek's apparent co-sign of her verse. However, she did go down memory lane to reflect on some fond memories she shared with Soulja Boy over the years. A fan tweeted a video of Nicki and Soulja Boy during an episode of Nicki Minaj TV where Soulja, even then, was letting his fellow peers know that he was the first to own an exclusive pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses. Nicki later reposted a hilarious video where Soulja Boy was teaching her how to use U-Stream.

"don’t remember this one @ ALL. he said i ain’t in the race for no chains," she said.

We recently chopped it up with Soulja Boy who explained that it has always been love between the two since the jump. "When I met Nicki, it was a long time ago. I been rocking with Nicki since the start. Any time she asked for a beat, she got it. Anytime we were on tour, it’s always support. Much love to Nicki Minaj since day one," he said.

Who won last night's Verzuz battle? Let us know in the comment section.